Zimbabwe: Govt Sheds More Light On Coronavirus Monitoring

More than 700 people who traveled from coronavirus affected areas are under government surveillance to prevent the deadly disease in the country.

Addressing an inter-ministerial meeting on novel coronavirus outbreak, health and child care minister Dr Obadiah Moyo and the information counterpart Monica Mutsvangwa said every measure is being taken to ensure that constant monitoring is done on all ports of entry.

During the first meeting Cabinet Decision Matrix of the year in Harare recently, Minister Mutsvangwa, said Cabinet received an update on the new scourge on the health front, namely, the coronavirus, which was initially discovered in the 1960s and has now claimed hundreds of lives in China in the latest outbreak.

"The Minister also indicated that there is currently no vaccine against the virus, and emphasized the need for personal, family and community hygiene," said Mutsvangwa.

The government also announced plans to set up a special unit at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals to serve as a national command center for mitigation measures.

"A Public Emergency Operations Unit is being set up as a National Command Centre at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Coordination will include airports and other ports of entry.

"Rapid response units will also be set up in all provinces and at all border posts. Further updates will be made available in order to safeguard the nation at all times," said Mutsvangwa.

Dr Moyo said people traveling from the worst-hit areas in China are undergoing a self-quarantine of two weeks at home, and are not to go to public places, offices, or any gatherings.

China yesterday reported that there are 20 704 people infected and more than 400 deaths have been confirmed.

Among the symptoms of the viral infection are running nose, severe cough, fever, and difficulties in breathing.