Zimbabwe: Crisis Chokes U.S.$50 Million Pepsi Zim Investment

7 February 2020
Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)
By Tinashe Kairiza

Pepsi Zimbabwe, the local unit of Varun Beverages, is struggling to recoup its US$50 million investment in the country due to a turbulent economic environment characterised by an acute foreign currency shortage, the Zimbabwe Independent can report.

Varun Beverages made a foray into the Zimbabwean market in 2018, injecting US$50 million to set up a beverage manufacturing plant in the capital. Initially, the projected capital expenditure to install the plant was pegged at US$30 million, but soared to US$50 million as the country reeled under severe foreign currency shortages.

During that time, Varun Beverages, the largest bottler of PepsiCo carbonated drinks -- Pepsi, Mirinda, Mountain Dew and Seven Up -- outside the United States, had spelt out plans to spend US$150 million over the next five years to establish additional bottling lines and food processing units.

By 2030, Varun Beverages had also asserted its ambitious plans to grab 50% of the market share. The company is owned by Indian billionaire Ravi Jaipuria.

However, the company last week told the Independent that after setting up shop in Zimbabwe two years ago, the beverages manufacturer was not getting a "fair return" on its multi-million dollar investment project--although it expressed optimism that business can potentially thrive in the long term.

The company said: "We have made about US$50 million investment in Zimbabwe and generated direct and indirect employment for about 4 000 citizens of Zimbabwe. We are committed to our investments in the long term.

"We may not be getting a fair return on our investment as of now, but we are confident about the potential of Zimbabwe. . ."

There are also reports that Varun Beverages has been failing to repatriate millions of dollars to its parent investor in India, although the company would not comment on the matter. In 2016, local beverages market leader Delta Corporation was also struggling to settle US$30 million to its foreign creditors.

Varun Beverages, also present in Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, Mozambique, Morocco and Nigeria, said in Zimbabwe the unrelenting currency volatility crisis posed an immediate risk to its operations.

"Shortage of foreign currency and volatility in currency are becoming major risks to our operations. However, we are committed to this country for the long term and ready to absorb this short-term pain as we are confident about the potential of Zimbabwe," the company told the Independent this week.

Currently, the company imports 45% of its raw material requirements.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Independent.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Zimbabwe Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Zimbabwe Independent

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Reexamining 'Prosper Africa' - the Trump Africa Strategy

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.