South Africa: Sharks Start Tour On a High With Highlanders Mauling

7 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — The Sharks started their Australasian Super Rugby tour in style with a victory over the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday.

The Durbanites won 42-20 , after leading 27-3 at half-time.

The Sharks ran in five tries, but just missed out on a bonus-points as three second half scores from the hosts brought the scoreline closer.

The Sharks are now two from two this season, having started with a 23-15 win over the Bulls in Durban last weekend.

In next weekend's action, the Sharks tackle the Hurricanes in Wellington (February 15 - 08:05 SA time), while the Highlanders face the Brumbies in Canberra (February 15 - 10:15 SA time).

Scorers:

Highlanders

Tries: Dillon Hunt, Jona Nareki, Michael CollinsConversion: Mitch HuntPenalty: Mitch Hunt

Sharks

Tries: James Venter, Makazole Mapimpi (2), Aphelele Fassi (2)

Conversions: Curwin Bosch (4)Penalties: Bosch (3)

Teams:

Highlanders

15 Josh McKay, 14 Tima Fainga'anuku, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Josh Ioane, 11 Jona Nareki, 10 Mitch Hunt, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Marino Mikaele Tu'u, 7 James Lentjes (captain), 6 Dillon Hunt, 5 Josh Dickson, 4 Pari Pari Parkinson, 3 Siate Tokolahi, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Ayden Johnstone

Substitutes: 16 Ash Dixon, 17 Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18 Josh Iosefa-Scott, 19 Jesse Parete, 20 Shannon Frizell, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Michael Collins, 23 Teariki Ben-Nicholas

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Jeremy Ward

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

