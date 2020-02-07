Namibia: Woman Cleared of Coronavirus

HEALTH minister Kalumbi Shangula yesterday said the woman who was suspected of having been infected with the coronavirus after she had shown the symptoms of the affliction, has been declared free of the virus.

The 30-year-old woman was admitted at Swakopmund District Hospital last Friday complaining of a headache, running nose and coughing, but had no history of fever.

The patient who had travelled to Sydney in Australia entered Namibia through the Hosea Kutako International Airport, where she was screened and cleared. The patient stayed in Khomasdal in Windhoek and travelled to Swakopmund on Thursday (30 January). She went to the district hospital on Friday

During a press conference held at the ministry's head office in Windhoek yesterday, Shangula said test results arrived yesterday morning from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg and were negative.

The minister also said another case sent for testing, of a Chinese national who returned from China on 18 January, came out negative. He said the Chinese national did not display any signs but local doctors had decided to have him tested.

Shangula said so far, Namibia does not have any suspected or confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

"I must stress that this person was screened at the Hosea Kutako International Airport and was cleared. It, therefore, shows that our screening method at the airport is effective and can be relied upon," he said.

Shangula added that although the results were negative, the country should not relax but should strengthen its preparedness to ensure that the coronavirus does not enter Namibia and spread in the country.

The minister said steps have been taken to capacitate the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) to conduct confirmatory tests of suspected cases.

"Conducting these tests locally will tremendously strengthen our response to be able to treat and manage patients timeously, in the case where a positive case is identified," he said.

As part of the ministry's interventions in response to the virus threat, it has requested that all chartered aircraft arrivals from outside Namibia be routed through Hosea Kutako International Airport and Walvis Bay Airport in order to minimise the health risk posed by international travel.

Arrangements will further be made for all international chartered planes to be screened upon arrival at different local airports.

In addition, the ministry further plans to request the Namibia Airports Company to schedule the arrival of flights in such a way to avoid overcrowding and facilitate the screening of the passengers effectively.

Shangula noted that the procurement of additional equipment is in progress and initial batches have been sourced and dispatched to different ports of entry.

The coronavirus broke out in China towards the end of December and has since spread like wildfire to the rest of the globe, with over 20 000 confirmed cases and 425 reported deaths.

The virus has also been confirmed in 23 other countries with 159 cases reported. The Philippines has reported one death from the virus.

Although Namibia, like other African countries, has moved to reinforce surveillance to detect, diagnose and contain the virus, fears remain, as the virus has no cure yet, according to the World Health Organisation.

The virus, which is also known as the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), is suspected to come from animals and can be transmitted from human to human through body fluids.

The main symptoms include coughing, fever and/or shortness of breath.