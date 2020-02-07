Somalia: Somali Govt Sends Troops and Military Vehicles to Gedo Region

67

The Federal Government of Somalia was reported to have sent additional troops and fighting vehicles to the troubled Gedo region, southwest of the country.

The deployment comes after the government has seized control of Balad-Hawo and Dolow towns, near the Somali-Kenyan border this week from Jubaland amid a standoff between the two sides.

The latest reports from the region indicate that a tense situation was mounting on the outskirts of Balad-Hawo between the Somali army and the regional troops trying to regain control.

The town has recently hosted Jubaland security minister Abdirashid Janan who is wanted by the Somali government for "serious crimes" against civilians in Gedo province.

Janan who escaped from detention in Mogadishu on January 28 is now on the run and holed up in Nairobi, where Jubaland state president Ahmed Madobe was staying for days.