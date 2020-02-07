Somalia: Al-Shabaab Militants Launch Attack On KDF Convoy in Somalia

109

Kenyan soldiers participate in a joint military exercise with US Marines (not in photo) 15 january 2004 at Manda Bay near the coastal town of Lamu. The exercices are aimed at improving the Kenyan force's "crisis response". (Photo by SIMON MAINA / POOL / AFP)

The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militants have launched a daring raid on Kenyan military convoy in southern Somalia on Thursday, local residents said.

The attack which began with landmine blast struck KDF convoy near Dhobley town has triggered a face-to-face gunfight between the Kenyan forces and Al-Shabaab fighters.

The details of the casualties on both sides remained sketchy as the area is remote and battle zone. Jubaland state is likely to releases a statement on the attack shortly.

Al-Shabaab has intensified attacks on Somali and foreign forces in Somalia in recent months as part of the group's bid to topple the UN-backed Federal Government.