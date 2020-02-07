Somalia: U.S. Calls On Somali Leaders to Renew Talks On Political and Security Affairs

6 February 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The U.S. has called on Somali Federal Government and the Federal Member States to re-engage in talks to resolve the current political and security crisis in the nation.

The United States ambassador to Somalia, Donald Yamamoto urged Somali leaders to put aside their differences, act together and re-commit themselves 'to defeat al-Shabaab.

"We implore the Federal Government of Somalia, the Federal Member States, Parliament, and all relevant stakeholders to work together to establish security and to ensure credible elections in 2020/1," Yamamoto said.

The US also called on all parties to 'negotiate in good faith, resist the temptation to act as spoilers, and avoid destabilizing the political process in any way'.

The statement comes after Federal Government supported the election of former state minister Ahmed Kariye Qoorqoor as the new president of Galmudug state.

