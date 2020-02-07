Rwanda/Cameroon: CHAN 2020 - Amavubi to Face Congo Brazzaville, Cameroon in Build-Up Matches

Rwanda hosted the 4th African Nations Championship (CHAN) in 2016.

Feb. 24

Cameroon Vs Rwanda

Feb. 28

Rwanda Vs Congo-Brazzaville

The national football team, Amavubi, will play two friendly matches against Cameroon and the Republic of Congo in build-up to the 6th African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals.

This year's CHAN finals tournament is due April 4-25 in Cameroon.

Amavubi will first travel to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on February 24 before hosting Congo four days later, on February 28, in Kigali.

The national team - for domestic league-based players - booked its CHAN 2020 ticket after edging out Ethiopia 2-1 aggregate thanks to goals from striker Ernest Sugira in either leg of the double-header tie.

Amavubi will be competing in CHAN for a fourth time overall and third in a row since hosting the 2016 edition when Rwanda was knocked out in the quarter-finals by eventual winners DR Congo.

In a recent interview, Regis Uwayezu, the secretary-general of Rwanda Football Association (Ferwafa), told Times Sport that Vincent Mashami's side would play three warm-up matches before flying out to Cameroon for the tournament in April.

