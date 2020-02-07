Zimbabwe: Enzo Ishall to Tour Asia

Popular Zim dancehall hit-maker Stephen Kudzanai Mamhere publicly known as Enzo Ishall is set to tour Asia from next month.

The tour will be dubbed: "20 Stallion Asia Tour".

He will start the tour on 6 March by performing in India. Details on other Asian countries he will perform in were still unavailable.

The "Ukutsvirei" singer has been very successful in his music business and last weekend, he was at the Power FM Super 16 Bash in Harare where revelers came in their numbers.

"Its time to avoid problems and focus on major things and major moves, " Enzo said on his Facebook page.

Last month, Enzo signed a three-year contract with Teemak Promotions which would see the Magate star earning monthly allowances for his upkeep, tours, video and recording allowances. The deal estimated to be hovering around US$100 000 is believed to be the biggest so far in the music industry courtesy of Malaysia-based Zimbabwean businessman and finance expert, Teemak.