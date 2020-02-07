Zimbabwe: Enzo Ishall to Tour Asia

7 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

Popular Zim dancehall hit-maker Stephen Kudzanai Mamhere publicly known as Enzo Ishall is set to tour Asia from next month.

The tour will be dubbed: "20 Stallion Asia Tour".

He will start the tour on 6 March by performing in India. Details on other Asian countries he will perform in were still unavailable.

The "Ukutsvirei" singer has been very successful in his music business and last weekend, he was at the Power FM Super 16 Bash in Harare where revelers came in their numbers.

"Its time to avoid problems and focus on major things and major moves, " Enzo said on his Facebook page.

Last month, Enzo signed a three-year contract with Teemak Promotions which would see the Magate star earning monthly allowances for his upkeep, tours, video and recording allowances. The deal estimated to be hovering around US$100 000 is believed to be the biggest so far in the music industry courtesy of Malaysia-based Zimbabwean businessman and finance expert, Teemak.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Reexamining 'Prosper Africa' - the Trump Africa Strategy

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.