Namibia: Bumper Hockey Season Set to Start

A bumper Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey season kicks off this weekend with a record number of teams due to compete in 10 different leagues in Windhoek and at the coast.

A total of 64 men and women's teams, comprising about 500 players, will be in action in the Premier League, Premier Reserve League, First League and Second League, while a Junior League for players under 14 has been introduced for the first time.

Besides that the national senior and age group teams also have a lot to look forward to with several continental tournaments, which serve as qualifiers for World Cup tournaments, on the horizon.

League coordinator Jens Unterlechner said that due to the increased numbers playing the game, they had decided to include a junior league for the first time.

"Our aim is to give the youngsters more opportunities against children of the same age, while also to prevent injuries of the youngsters against the senior players," he said.

The Men's Premier League will consist of seven teams and sees the addition of the X Team from the coast, which has been promoted from the Reserve League, while the Women's Premier League consists of six teams with the inclusion of Coastal Raiders from Swakopmund for the first time.

The Premier Reserve League will include Coastal Raiders from Swakopmund and Sparta from Walvis Bay, while the Women's First League will include three teams from the coast, namely Sparta, Coastal Raiders and the X Team.

The Junior League will be contested by Saints, DTS, Wanderers, the X Team and a new team, the School of Excellence Hockey Club from Katutura.

The Premier League is bound to be keenly contested and the defending men and women's champions Saints can expect tough competition from teams like Windhoek Old Boys, DTS, Unam and Wanderers, while the X Team and Nust should also be competitive.

This weekend sees some interesting match-ups with Saints starting their campaign with a tough match against Old Boys at the Windhoek Showgrounds on Friday night, while Wanderers take on DTS at the Wanderers hall.

On Saturday, DTS host Saints at the DTS hall, while Wanderers host Old Boys at the Wanderers hall.

The high performance national squads are also hard at work preparing for several continental tournaments that will serve as qualifiers for World Cup events.

The Africa Indoor Cup which serves as a qualifier for the 2021 Indoor World Cup will be held in June at a venue still to be confirmed, while the u21 Africa Cup will also be held as a qualifier for the u21 World Cup.

Besides that, the Africa Cup of Nations will for the first time have regional qualifying tournaments this year before the finals take place next year.

Namibia will compete in the Southern Africa Qualifier in August at a venue still to be confirmed, while there will also be qualifying events for the North East Africa and the North West Africa regions.

Namibia's national u18 boys and girls team will also have some international matches to look forward to with a test series against South Africa in June being confirmed by the Namibia Hockey Union.