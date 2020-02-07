Namibia: Salute Boxing Gears Up for 2020

SALUTE Boxing Academy has announced its first boxing bonanza for the year, as well as an international title fight for Nathaniel Kakololo in South Africa.

At a press conference on Thursday, SBA spokesman Armas Shivute said that their first boxing bonanza will be held at the Windhoek Country Club on 11 April, while Kakololo will challenge South Africa's Lerato Dlamini for the WBC Silver featherweight title in East London on 8 March.

Kakololo, who won the Africa Boxing Union featherweight title last year, has an impressive record of nine wins, one loss and one draw, but he will face a tough opponent in Dlamini, who has only one defeat in 14 fights.

Shivute, however, said that Kakololo was a special talent.

"Dlamini is a very good boxer, but Natty is very talented and we are hopeful that he will bring that belt back home," he said.

Kakololo said that he was ready for the fight.

"A boxer is like a soldier, and like a soldier, I am always ready. I've already stepped up my training and I promise that Lerato won't be the same Lerato when I'm done with him," he said.

The bonanza on 11 April, meanwhile, will go under the title of 'Demolisher's Time,' with Lukas 'The Demolisher' Ndafoluma being the main attraction.

In the main bout of the evening, Ndafoluma will take on Meshack Mwankemwa of Tanzania for the vacant WBO Africa middleweight title.

Ndafoluma has a noteworthy record of 17 wins and three defeats, but two of those defeats have come over the past year and he will be keen to get back to winning ways.

His opponent, Mwankemwa's record is not very inspiring, with 20 wins, seven losses and two draws, while he was also easy prey for Namibia's Walter Kautondokwa who knocked him out in the third round in Windhoek three years ago.

Ndafoluma expressed confidence that he would win the fight.

"I want to thank MTC and my team for the trust they have put in me. This is my dream, my time has come, and I won't let anyone spoil it," he said.

"I'll make sure that the title remains here, I'll win it in style, and I want to call on boxing fans to come in big numbers to see me being crowned the new WBO Africa middleweight champion," he said.

In the main supporting bout Anthony Jarmann will take on Limbani Masamba of Malawi in a middleweight fight over eight rounds.

Jarmann, a former WBA Africa super welterweight champion, is also on the comeback trail, after losing two of his last four fights, and now has a record of 16 wins, three losses and one draw.

Masamba, meanwhile, has a patchy record of 13 wins and 12 losses, and while he has been a regular visitor to Namibia, his record here is quite poor. In fact, he has only won one of five fights in Namibia, while he was knocked out in the first round by Paulus Paulinus in his last fight in Windhoek last April.

There will be eight other fights on the undercard featuring some experienced boxers like Albinus Felesianu and Simon Johannes, and other exciting young prospects like Kasera Sirongo, Benhard Benhard and Jonas Erastus.