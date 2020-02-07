Namibia: Shitembi Signs With Sabah FA

Namibian senior national football team midfielder, Petrus Shitembi, has signed a one-year contract with Malaysian professional outfit Sabah Football Association.

Shitembi's contract with Sabah FA, who play in Malaysia's top division professional football league (the Malaysian Super League), was signed on Wednesday.

In an interview with Nampa on Thursday, Shitembi who last played for Lusaka Dynamos in Zambia, said he was delighted to have secured the deal.

"[I am] obviously grateful to my former team, Lusaka Dynamos and everything they've done for me, but it's time for a new chapter now," he said.

He added that he has been warmly received by everyone at the club.

"I'm just raring to kick-start the season then try and help the team as much as I possibly can," said Shitembi.

Sabah FA was formed in 1963 and has thus far won the Malaysian Premier League (top tier) in 1996, the Malaysia FA Cup in 1995, and the Malaysia Premier League (second tier) in 2019. - Nampa