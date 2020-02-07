Botswana: Olympic Window Still Open

Gaborone — Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) vice president, Oabona Theetso, says they are expecting more athletes to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In an interview, Theetso said he was aware that Batswana were waiting for more athletes to qualify.

Only Nijel Amos, Christine Botlogetswe and Galefele Moroko have qualified, hence BAA racing against time to ensure that more athletes make the cut before the June 29 closing date.

Theetso said the two meets recently held in Gaborone and Maun did not produce qualifying times.

"Athletes are from the festive season, and we did not expect them to qualify in the opening meet," he said, adding that BAA was still optimistic.

Theetso further said technically, if they qualified this time, it would mean they would have picked early, thus making them prone to fatigue and could perform dismally during the Olympics.

"The coaches have to be smart in the way they train the athletes, so that they do not pick early," he said.

He said plans were in place to ensure that athletes compete in different meets, both home and internationally.

He said the athletes would also compete at the Gaborone International Meet, BAA Championships, adding that there were other meets in Mauritius and South Africa to help some to qualify and prepare those who qualified.

Theetso said Botswana last won an Olympic medal in 2012, courtesy of Nijel Amos and therefore it was time to bring good results to Botswana, adding that they intended to send more quality to the games.

Source : BOPA