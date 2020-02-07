Tanzania: Rights Body Warns Against Hate Speeches

THE Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG) has raised concerns over hate speeches and inflammatory utterances by some politicians and other civilians, saying the unhealthy practice shouldn't be condoned.

The utterances, in one way or another, push for breach of peace and unity, human rights and of all, it is against the principles of good governance in the country, the Commission warned in a statement that was issued on Wednesday.

The CHRAGG argued that the hate speeches also fuel unlawfulness, brewing incidents of people taking the law into their own hands.

The CHRAGG Chairman Judge (Ret) Mathew Mwaimu pleaded with Tanzanians to cultivate the culture of tolerance whenever they share different views, perceptions and opinions.

"They may also follow the legal procedures in case they aren't satisfied with someone's actions, instead of giving out hate speeches that may end up destroying the prevailing peace and tranquility," he said in the statement.

The commission also asked political parties to warn their members and supporters from issuing such statements, as the situation was alarming, and that if it goes unchecked it will place human rights and good governance in limbo.

"We are one; let's respect each other for the betterment of our own country. The peace we are enjoying now should be protected and maintained for the present and future generations," he added.

The CHRAGG comes just two days after the Secretary General of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Dr Bashiru Ally condemned hate statements by some politicians.

Dr Bashiru said he has asked leaders of the party's youth wing to control their temper and be careful on whatever they are saying.

"CCM has its own spokespersons, not everyone can speak on behalf of the party, and whatever has been said and circulated on social media isn't the position of our party," he said.

He maintained that, there is no way that the ruling party, CCM will incite violence and the killing of people, according to him, that's impossible and won't happen.