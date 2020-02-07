Tanzania, World Bank Reaffirm Bilateral Rapport

THE World Bank will continue supporting Tanzania's development efforts, new country director Ms Mara Marwick said on Wedneday, insisting that the two sides enjoy strong bilateral relationship.

Ms Marwick said the WB's relationship with Tan zania is getting stronger every day and that, she will maintain and promote the historic bond during her stay in the country at her capacity.

"World Bank treasures the cordial ties that it has with Tanzania since 1960 and it will continue to support the government through sponsorship and loans," she said.

She made the remarks when she met the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Prof Palamagamba Kabudi in Dar es Salaam.

Prof Kabudi urged Tanzanians to disregard rumours circulating on social media regarding the relationship between Tanzania and the World Bank (WB), ridiculing them as fatuous.

The minister noted with concern there were a lot of senseless rumours spread by doomsayers and urged wananchi to rely on the government and the World Bank information in all matters related to the two parts.

Of recent, the country has witnessed a move by some politicians and selfproclaimed activists pressuring the World Bank to call off the US dollars 500 million (about 1.15tr/-) education loan to Tanzania.

The loan is meant to improve the education sector and benefit more than six million students in the next five years.

"There are so many rumors and fake reports about it, Tanzanians should remain calm and wait for official communication from the government and World Bank, they have to ignore all being circulated on social media," he said.

He assured that Tanzania and the WB have enjoyed cordial relationships that resulted in the implementation of various development projects.

"Sometimes, it is unwise for the government to respond to everything that is posted on social media, you may end up losing focus on pushing forward development agendas, so some of the things have to be ignored," added Prof Kabudi.

During their talks, the two leaders also discussed the strategic projects that are implemented in the country through the use of local funds and loans from the World Bank.

Sectors that were touched during their meetings included education especially for girls, infrastructure, industrial economy, people's development, health, energy and water.

Prof Kabudi boasted that Tanzania is a proactive member of the World Bank, African Development Bank (AfDB) and other financial institutions, saying the country is creditable because all the time, the country has been able to meet all the requirements and pay back the money on time.