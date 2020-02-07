Tanzania: Hunting Guidelines in Offing - Kanyasu

6 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru in Dodoma

THE government has said Serengeti National Park had enough hotels inside the park and that currently the government is encouraging investment outside the national park in order to protect the environment within the facility.

This was revealed by Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Constantine Kanyasu, when responding to Ulanga Lawmaker, Goodluck Mlinga, who demanded to know the government's plans in establishing investment plans for those who want to build hotels outside the national parks.

Mr Mlinga argued that by having hotels outside the national parks, more Tanzanians would benefit by conducting various businesses.

The MP also asked the ministry to put measures in place to allow hunting within the game reserves so that local and international tourists can, apart from watching animals, feel the glimpse of testing meat, in a bid to maintain them so that they keep on visiting Tanzanian national parks and game reserves frequently.

Responding, Mr Kanyasu said the government was currently preparing hunting guidelines that it would make available to tourists.

"We want to ensure that we have enough butchers in our game reserves that will also help our people to improve their economies as they serve our local and international tourists," he said.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News.

