Tanzania: New Funding Boost for Dar

TANZANIA has received considerable financial boost after the European Union (EU) announced the release of 132bn/- budget support to the country.

The EU also said that it is currently working on another financial support programme which is set to commence this year.

The EU Ambassador to Tanzania Manfred Fanti announced the new development when he held talks with President John Magufuli at the State House in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

He said their recent discussions have allowed the EU to proceed with its programme of contributing to Tanzania's development budget.

The EU envoy said basing on the development which Tanzania has attained so far, he expects that the EU will continue to cooperate with the country so that it can perform even better.

Mr Fanti expressed his delight with what he said were fruitful talks with President Magufuli, stressing on their commitment to further strengthen cooperation between Tanzania and EU.

Dr Magufuli, who has won many accolades for orchestrating huge economic reforms since assuming presidency about four years ago, commended the EU envoy for his efforts to heighten cooperation between Tanzania and the EU.

He assured Mr Fanti of Tanzania's readiness to maintain the existing solid cooperation with the EU for mutual benefits. EU is among Tanzania's biggest development partners pouring in over $100 million (over 200bn/-) every year.

Tanzania's annual budget shows that the government planned to spend 12.2trl/- in development projects for the period 2019/2020 whereby 9.7trl/- will be from internal revenue collection while 2.5trl/- is expected from development partners.

The focus of the current 33.1 trl/- annual budget reflects on the country's ambitious plans to build an industrial economy that would stimulate employment and ensure social welfare.

President Magufuli's government has always insisted on proper utilisation of available financial resources by investing in public infrastructure and social services in an effort to steer development.

During the past four years, the government has significantly intensified its fight against graft and embezzlement of public funds whilst improving the country's investment climate.

Condoles with China

In another development, President Magufuli has consoled Chinese President Xi Jinping following the outbreak of coronavirus in the Asian nation.

In a letter he presented to Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Ms Wang Ke, Dr Magufuli said that Tanzania was also concerned with the outbreak of the disease and expressed the country's readiness to extend any support that China would need in efforts to contain the disease.

"Chinese are our relatives and friends, we convey our condolences to President Jinping and all the people in China who have been affected by the disease," he said.

For her part, Ambassador Ke expressed gratitude to Dr Magufuli for his concern over the outbreak of the disease and his console to China during this difficult moment.

She said her government has started recording progress in the fight against the viral disease in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, especially preventing the disease from spreading to other countries including Tanzania.

Ms Ke said 400 Tanzanians who reside in Wahun China, majority of them being students were safe, noting that no Tanzanian has contracted the disease so far.

SADC affairs It was apparently a busy day for President Magufuli, who also met with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Executive Secretary, Dr Stergomena Tax who paid a courtesy call to the Head of State to brief him on the implementation of various regional issues.

President Magufuli, who is the SADC Chairman, was informed about issues related to industrial development and the free trade zone.

The two agreed to continue encouraging SADC member states to invest in the industrial sector in order to promote the regional economic growth.

She said that among the SADC strategic areas for economic growth included infrastructure development.

Dr Tax, however , commended Tanzania for the various measures being undertaken to promote the country's development among them construction of roads, railways and increase power supply.