South Africa: Lebo Ramofoko - Warrior Woman

6 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Biénne Huisman

Feminist Lebo Ramafoko inherited her mother's fiery temperament. But it was her father who became her compass, her inspiration, the role model who taught her to reach for the stars.

Growing up in Munsieville, west of Johannesburg, Lebo Ramafoko's father, Thabo, would cook her dinner. After dinner, cuddled on his lap, she would read the newspaper, while her mother, Queen, worked late.

Thabo worked flexi-hours in the taxi-industry, while Queen's nursing career required night shifts. Born in 1971, Ramafoko's childhood home was not one of traditional male and female roles.

"My mother was very outspoken, very vocal," she recalls. "The personality that I present to the world is from my mother. But for me, my emotional anchor and emotional support was my father. My father was my compass. My father was very nurturing, very interested in what I did and incredibly proud of me. He encouraged me to stand out. He encouraged me to go after, you know, whatever I fancied. To reach for the stars."

Legs tucked under her on a sofa, Ramafoko is speaking from her new apartment overlooking the urban bustle in Woodstock, Cape Town. She had moved from Johannesburg to Cape Town just the day before....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

