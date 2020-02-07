South Africa: Why It's Worth Trying to Save SAA

6 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Guy Leitch

Let's not lose perspective - SAA makes an enormous contribution to the SA economy - far greater than the R6bn a year it has been getting from taxpayers.

Like a punch-drunk boxer, SAA continues to stagger from crisis to crisis. Each time the embattled airline holds out its cap to be given another chance, the jeering from the mob shouting for it to be counted out increases.

Now finally we have the first clear signs of another turnaround strategy - this version from the business rescue practitioners. With half of its routes and flights cut, the airline is being reduced to a pale imitation of the once proud flag carrier it once was. The unions say they will go to court to have the business rescue practitioner removed. Is there no way out of this mess? Why not just put it out of its misery and be done with this endlessly drawn out pain? And at the same time take the opportunity from its having been forced into business rescue to close down its dysfunctional little sister, SA Express.

SAA has never been in a worse position. The airline is burning cash at an appalling rate. Thanks to strikes and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Reexamining 'Prosper Africa' - the Trump Africa Strategy
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.