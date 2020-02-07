South Africa: Why It's Worth Trying to Save SAA

analysis

Let's not lose perspective - SAA makes an enormous contribution to the SA economy - far greater than the R6bn a year it has been getting from taxpayers.

Like a punch-drunk boxer, SAA continues to stagger from crisis to crisis. Each time the embattled airline holds out its cap to be given another chance, the jeering from the mob shouting for it to be counted out increases.

Now finally we have the first clear signs of another turnaround strategy - this version from the business rescue practitioners. With half of its routes and flights cut, the airline is being reduced to a pale imitation of the once proud flag carrier it once was. The unions say they will go to court to have the business rescue practitioner removed. Is there no way out of this mess? Why not just put it out of its misery and be done with this endlessly drawn out pain? And at the same time take the opportunity from its having been forced into business rescue to close down its dysfunctional little sister, SA Express.

SAA has never been in a worse position. The airline is burning cash at an appalling rate. Thanks to strikes and...