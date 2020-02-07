South Africa: Proteas Donate R50 000 to Solo Nqweni's Medical Expenses

7 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — The Proteas , through the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) , have donated R50 000 to Eastern Province cricketer Solo Nqweni.

In July 2019, whilst playing club cricket in Scotland, Nqweni was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre, a rare but serious auto-immune disorder whereby the immune system attacks the nervous system.

After five months in intensive care at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary hospital, Solo returned home in January to undergo rehabilitation in Johannesburg.

The cost of rehabilitation is significant and various fund-raising initiatives have been launched to assist him.

"Through the good and difficult times, players always stand together and this is no different. The decision to stand by Solo, as part of the cricket family was an easy one to make," commented Proteas Test captain, Faf du Plessis.

"On behalf of the Proteas, we would like to wish Solo all the best with his rehabilitation and we hope to see him on the field in the future," added Quinton de Kock, Proteas ODI captain.

SACA CEO Andrew Breetzke thanked the sponsors for their contributions.

"We would like to thank Momentum Health, Aberdeenshire Cricket club, the Proteas cricketers and everyone that has offered their support to Solo and his family through this challenging time," said Breetzke.

"We would also like to acknowledge the work of Rob Humphries (Solo's agent) and JP van Wyk (SACA Player Services Manager) in assisting Solo over the past seven months.

"SACA remains committed to continuing our support of Solo going forward."

- SACA media

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.