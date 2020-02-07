Malawi: Mpamba Rewards Customers in 'Lucky Recharge' Promotion

TNM Mpamba Limited a subsidiary company of TNM Plc has splashed cash prizes to its 80 customers from all regions of the country in the ongoing 'Lucky Recharge' promotion.

The mobile money company launched the promotion to encourage customers to purchase airtime using the Mpamba platform.

TNM Mpamba has revered the promotion saying that since it started mobile top up have increased significantly on the platform.

"We are delighted with the overwhelming response from our customers who are continuously buying airtime using our convenient and trusted platform. This signifies that the promotion is achieving its intended purpose of enhancing the Mpamba usage on mobile top," said Yamikani Bakuwa, TNM's Business Development Manager.

Bakuwa said that apart from convenience, mobile top up on Mpamba provides the user multiple benefits.

"With Mpamba mobile top up every subscriber is a winner as any top up comes with a 10 percent bonus on top of the purchased value. Throughout this promotion we have increased the bonus percentage to 20 percent to enable our valued customers acquiredelighting experience when purchasing airtime on Mpamba," said Bakuwa.

He added that the dynamics of the promotion are simple enabling all the customers to stand a chance of winning cash prizes.

"This promotion is one of its kind because with only K100 top up customers stand a chance of winning cash prizes," added Bakuwa.

During the draw Mpamba splashed K20 000 prize money to 80 customers; the figure comprises of 20 customers from each region (southern, central, eastern and northern).

Blantyre-based vendor Kumbukani Kamwendo who emerged one of the winners thanked TNM Mpamba for the timely promotion.

"Everyone who acquires money on top of the other is happy as I am happy. I am veryhappy because I won K20 000 with just a K100 airtime purchase," said Kamwendo.

At the end of the promotion 4 customers one from each region will cart home a whooping K500 000 as grand prizes.