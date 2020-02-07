Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe Junior Has New Girlfriend

Robert Mugabe junior, the son of former late president Robert Mugabe, has taken to social media to show off his super-model girlfriend Hillary Makaya.

The young South African-based model popularly known as Hillzy was one of the award winners in 2016 taking home with her seven awards at the Miss Teen Heritage World in 2016.

The two made their relationship public known last weekend on Instagram. The lovebirds went on to celebrate Robert's 27th birthday of Robert Jnr.

Robert is currently studying architecture in South Africa. He is the late president's second child after Bona and the third child is Chatunga.

Robert and Chatunga are inseparable and popularly known for their champagne lifestyle. In 2017, the brothers got their mother, Grace, in trouble, even sparking a diplomatic controversy when she walked in a "party" and allegedly beat a model, Gabriella Engels with an electrical cord upon finding her in the boys' rented apartment in Sandton, South Africa.