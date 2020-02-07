Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe Junior Has New Girlfriend

7 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

Robert Mugabe junior, the son of former late president Robert Mugabe, has taken to social media to show off his super-model girlfriend Hillary Makaya.

The young South African-based model popularly known as Hillzy was one of the award winners in 2016 taking home with her seven awards at the Miss Teen Heritage World in 2016.

The two made their relationship public known last weekend on Instagram. The lovebirds went on to celebrate Robert's 27th birthday of Robert Jnr.

Robert is currently studying architecture in South Africa. He is the late president's second child after Bona and the third child is Chatunga.

Robert and Chatunga are inseparable and popularly known for their champagne lifestyle. In 2017, the brothers got their mother, Grace, in trouble, even sparking a diplomatic controversy when she walked in a "party" and allegedly beat a model, Gabriella Engels with an electrical cord upon finding her in the boys' rented apartment in Sandton, South Africa.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Reexamining 'Prosper Africa' - the Trump Africa Strategy

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.