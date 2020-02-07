Nigeria: GTBank Lagos Polo - Stl, Sao Polo At War Over Oba of Lagos Cup

7 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)

After Match-day 2 and 3 games which saw a record six fixtures decided on Wednesday and Thursday, the opening week of the GTBank Lagos International Polo Tournament is heating up with four ties on the card today.

The Open Cup clash between Lagos Shoreline and Port Harcourt Wiltten Aviation is the standout clash of the day as both teams fight for a place in Sunday's final in what is likely to be a winner-takes- all affair.

The Shorelines edged Lagos A+ Bluechip to be in a strong position for Sunday's final.

The early morning Silver Cup game between Lagos Shap-,Shap Deliveries and Lagos Dania A+ which is scheduled to gallop off by 10am, would set the tone for a crucial weekend while it would be followed by the clash between Kano Dantek and Lagos Red Crown billed for 11 am.

Hostilities for the day would then resume at 3 pm as Kano teams BUA/SMR and AGAD battle for crucial points in the final Silver Cup fixture of the day. before the Shoreline and Wilton Aviation tie.

Two matches are billed for Saturday and Sunday with the Oba of Lagos Cup encounter between Lagos STL and Lagos Leighton Sao Polo the most anticipated of the twin fixtures of the penultimate day of the first week. The winner of the match is most likely to earn a place in Sunday's Open Cup final which would be preceded by the Silver Cup final.

Tournament Director, Seyi Oyinlola expressed delight at the high standard displayed this year by participating teams, pointing that this is what has made the GTBank Lagos International Tournament the biggest in Africa.

MD/CEO GTBank Segun Agbaje, who is one of the dignitaries expected at the finals, pledged the A-,rated banking sponsorship of the tournament which would see Leighton Kings assembled by Bowale Jolaosho with handicap 21 - the highest in the history of Nigerian Polo - competing alongside three other teams in the legendary Majekodunmi Cup.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.