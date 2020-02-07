Nigeria: Edo Govt Receives Report of APC Mobilization Committee, Readies to Receive New Members

The Edo State Government has expressed satisfaction over the report received from the State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mobilization Committee, set up to canvas for more members across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Receiving the report on behalf of the Governor at a meeting with political leaders of the party, the Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, commended the committee for a job well done, noting that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration will adopt the report for the progress of the party and the state.

Shaibu said, "I thank the mobilization committee for a great job; I know a lot of energy has gone into the report presented before this great meeting. Your duty is to woo new members into the party, and we will genuinely receive them into our great party.

"The APC in the state is more united than ever. Governor Godwin Obaseki has given us directives on how new members will be welcomed into the party, and we will follow his directions because we know it's the right way to go."

According to the deputy governor, "President Muhammadu Buhari is the leader of APC as a party in Nigeria and Obaseki is the leader of APC in Edo and he is determined to move the state forward. We want our party to be bigger, stronger and more importantly, united as we approach the election. We have structures on how new members will be welcomed into the party.

"APC in Edo will be bigger by the time we start receiving people into the party. We will admit them into the party through the right process. We need everybody. I want us to go back to our unit and wards and ensure we continue to mobilize non-stop until victory is ours," he added.

In his remarks, the State Chairman of the party, Anselm Ojezua, urged party members in the state to set aside February 12 for fasting and prayer to seek God's face in the crisis rocking the party in the state.

He asked members of the party to turn to God as he is the one that brought the Obaseki-led administration to power, adding, "The governor is truly developing the State to the delight of the people"