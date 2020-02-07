South Africa: Prince - Thando Ntini's Got His Dad's Work Ethic

6 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Cape Cobras head coach Ashwell Prince heaped praise on young fast bowler Thando Ntini after he put in a fantastic effort with the ball in their opening Momentum One Day Cup match against the Warriors in Oudtshoorn on Sunday.

Despite missing out on a maiden five-wicket haul on his white-ball debut for the Cobras, Ntini finished with impressive figures of 4/36 in 9.1 overs. He unfortunately wasn't able to complete his 10 th and final over and had to leave the field with cramp, but Prince is impressed with what he has seen so far and has no doubt that he has inherited his father's (Makhaya Ntini) work ethic.

"It is really exciting for him to be able to make his debut, and having his father there on commentary."

"Apart from Pieter Malan's 100 with the batting, in terms of the bowling front, he basically put in a Man of the Match performance and I'm really happy for him."

"A lot of credit must go to him because he works hard and he has something that he definitely has taken from his father, which is his work ethic, he has a great work ethic."

"He trains hard, he works on his batting, bowling, fielding and everything. He deserves the rewards that he is getting."

Ntini will be hoping to continue his impressive start to the campaign when the Cape Cobras take on the Lions at Eurolux Boland Park on Friday.

- Cape Cobras

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire.

