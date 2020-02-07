South Africa: Sharon Stone to Host 2020 Laureus Awards

7 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Critically acclaimed actress, producer, director, writer and activist Sharon Stone is set to host the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Berlin on February 17.

One of the most noteworthy performers of her generation, Stone became a global star with her portrayal of Catherine Tramell in the thriller Basic Instinct for which she earned her first Golden Globe Award nomination for best actress in a motion picture.

In an immensely successful career, she received further acclaim with her performance in Martin Scorsese's epic crime drama Casino in 1995 with a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination. She also received two more Golden Globe Award nominations for her roles in The Mighty in 1998 and The Muse the following year .

"I am pleased to host the Laureus World Sports Awards. These awards are a beacon of light as, not only do they celebrate the top athletes of 2019, they also highlight the power of sport to end violence, discrimination and disadvantage," she said.

"As we commemorate twenty years of Laureus we also celebrate the millions of children whose lives have been improved by the efforts and funds raised by this loving and generous group."

The 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards will honour the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019, as well as celebrating two decades of the Laureus movement and the power of sport in transforming the lives of millions of young people around the world.

Among the Laureus Academy Members and legends of sport so far confirmed to attend are Boris Becker, Cafu, Fabian Cancellara, Nadia Comaneci, Luis Figo, Ruud Gullit, Tony Hawk, Michael Johnson, Edwin Moses, Li Na, Mark Spitz and Katarina Witt.

- Laureus media

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.