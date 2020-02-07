South Africa: Sharon Stone to Host 2020 Laureus Awards

Cape Town — Critically acclaimed actress, producer, director, writer and activist Sharon Stone is set to host the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Berlin on February 17.

One of the most noteworthy performers of her generation, Stone became a global star with her portrayal of Catherine Tramell in the thriller Basic Instinct for which she earned her first Golden Globe Award nomination for best actress in a motion picture.

In an immensely successful career, she received further acclaim with her performance in Martin Scorsese's epic crime drama Casino in 1995 with a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination. She also received two more Golden Globe Award nominations for her roles in The Mighty in 1998 and The Muse the following year .

"I am pleased to host the Laureus World Sports Awards. These awards are a beacon of light as, not only do they celebrate the top athletes of 2019, they also highlight the power of sport to end violence, discrimination and disadvantage," she said.

"As we commemorate twenty years of Laureus we also celebrate the millions of children whose lives have been improved by the efforts and funds raised by this loving and generous group."

The 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards will honour the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019, as well as celebrating two decades of the Laureus movement and the power of sport in transforming the lives of millions of young people around the world.

Among the Laureus Academy Members and legends of sport so far confirmed to attend are Boris Becker, Cafu, Fabian Cancellara, Nadia Comaneci, Luis Figo, Ruud Gullit, Tony Hawk, Michael Johnson, Edwin Moses, Li Na, Mark Spitz and Katarina Witt.

- Laureus media

Source: Sport24