Mauritius: Seizure of Cannabis Worth Some Rs 2.5 Million By the MRA

press release

A parcel containing four rectangular blocks of compressed leaf matter, weighing 4.05 kg and tested positive to the cannabis, was intercepted by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Section (CANS) of the Mauritius Revenue Authority (MRA) on Wednesday 05 February, 2020.

The parcel, addressed to a fictitious company in L'Escalier, was selected by the CANS for examination based on risk assessment and the scanning images revealed concealments.

It arrived to Mauritius on board the SA 190 flight from South Africa and one person was arrested by the Anti-Drug and Smuggling Unit during the controlled delivery.