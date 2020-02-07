Mauritius: Seizure of Cannabis Worth Some Rs 2.5 Million By the MRA

7 February 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A parcel containing four rectangular blocks of compressed leaf matter, weighing 4.05 kg and tested positive to the cannabis, was intercepted by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Section (CANS) of the Mauritius Revenue Authority (MRA) on Wednesday 05 February, 2020.

The parcel, addressed to a fictitious company in L'Escalier, was selected by the CANS for examination based on risk assessment and the scanning images revealed concealments.

It arrived to Mauritius on board the SA 190 flight from South Africa and one person was arrested by the Anti-Drug and Smuggling Unit during the controlled delivery.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.