South Africa: As SONA Preparations Advance, Public Protector and Parliament in Face-Off Over Rules for Removal

analysis

As Parliament gears up to host the State of the Nation Address, it must also prepare its response to the public protector's application to interdict parliamentary proceedings into her removal from office. It's never straightforward when matters political and parliamentary collide - all 14 political parties represented in Parliament have been served with court papers as have other Chapter Nine institutions.

During Thursday's briefing on Parliament's readiness to host the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 13 February 2020, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise confirmed court papers had been served by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to halt proceedings to look into her removal from office.

A little more detail has emerged from the public protector's court papers, which Daily Maverick has seen. By 17 February 2020 the respondents - Modise, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and all political parties represented in Parliament -- must file replying affidavits.

As must all other Chapter Nine institutions supporting democracy which Mkhwebane has drawn into her court battle over the rule on a Section 194 inquiry, or "Removal of Office Bearers in Institutions Supporting Constitutional Democracy". It remains to be seen how the auditor-general of South Africa, South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), Electoral Commission ...