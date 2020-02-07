Nigeria: Singer Iyanya Charged With Alleged Car Theft

7 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Former Mavin artiste, Iyanya Mbuk, has been charged with alleged car theft by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

He was on Tuesday taken to court and arraigned before Justice Okikiolu-Ighile of an Igbosere High Court, according to a report by The Nation.

The prosecution counsel, Chukwu Agwu, alleged that the singer committed the offence sometime in September 2018.

The court heard that the defendant dishonestly converted to his use or of another person, a Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUV marked MAVINIY.

Mr Agwu told the court that the said vehicle belongs to the Iyanya's former management company, The Temple Management Company Ltd.

The singer, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him.

Justice Okikiolu-Ighile subsequently released him to his lawyer and adjourned till February 27 and March 17, for ruling on his bail application and commencement of trial.

Iyanya's management declined repeated calls and text messages seeking comments on Friday.

In August 2016, news broke that Iyanya had finally severed ties with his former friend and partner, Ubi Franklin, and was pitching his tent with Mavin Records.

Up until his exit from Made Men Music, he was the biggest artiste on the platform.

Iyanya confirmed his exit from the Don Jazzy-led Mavin Records during an interview with Beat FM in Lagos in February 2018.

His career has taken a nosedive ever since.

