South Africa: Load Shedding Threatens an Asset Exodus, but SA Can Take Decisive Steps

opinion

The return of load shedding and ongoing governance issues at several of South Africa's largest state-owned enterprises have fuelled the twin threats of asset drain and of declining foreign direct investment. South Africa needs to create a spirit of departure into a new era. With the right and decisive steps being taken, the best days of the country may still be ahead.

Following the return of load shedding and ongoing governance issues at several of South Africa's largest state-owned enterprises (SOEs), the twin threats of asset drain and of declining foreign direct investment (FDI) are increasing. Both are potentially devastating to the local economy, especially if President Cyril Ramaphosa fails to implement much-needed reforms.

There also hasn't been nearly enough attention paid to the reduced FDI volumes as well as the growing number of locally owned assets which are being deployed outside the country. And, if steps aren't taken to support the inflow, long-term consequences could be untenable.

'Missing investments is a reality'

The value of FDI is cause for concern. The ongoing governance and power struggles could reverse the massive surge in FDI South Africa experienced in 2018.

Exacerbating the situation is the high number of foreign investors ditching...