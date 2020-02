Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied will observe, on the advice of his personal physician, a rest period of four days staring from Friday following an acute throat inflammation, the Presidency of the Republic said.

Saied tasked acting Foreign Minister Sabri Bachtobji with representing him at the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union set for February 9 - 10 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.