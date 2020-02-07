South Africa: Cape Town Marathon Awarded Gold Label Status

Cape Town — The Cape Town Marathon has, for the fourth consecutive year, been recognised by World Athletics as worthy recipients of their prestigious Gold Label Status.

"We are once again proud, honoured, and humbled to be the only World Athletics Gold Label Status marathon on the African continent, and one of only a select group of marathons in the world to have received this status. This achievement reflects the dedication and commitment of our team, the beauty of our city, the unconditional support of our partners and the incredible spirit of Capetonians who engage with runners from all over the world," comments race director Janet Welham.

In order to achieve Gold Label Status, a full set of requirements need to be complied with, implemented and measured by World Athletics. They include commitment from the country, the city (which needs to be a desirable destination), a race that is a world class event of the highest standards, a quota of international elite athletes and stringent anti-doping requirements.

Cape Town has been re-awarded Gold Label status along with the most highly regarded cities in the world including Paris, Sydney and Prague.

Olympian long-distance runner and race ambassador Elana van Zyl-Meyer says: "The aim of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon has always been to be recognised as one of the top marathons in the world. Gold Label status simply reinforces our commitment to constantly improve the race experience of all runners. Once again in 2020 we have the opportunity to bring the world's top runners to Cape Town. But the celebration of running is about so much more than the elite field.

The Cape Town Marathon offers far more than a world-class race; it provides the platform for sustainable and lasting change through our Run4Change Legacy Program. This program supports and raises awareness for sustainability, peace, health, development, charities and various communities, all runners, spectators, partners and friends now have the opportunity to really get involved and run for more than just themselves."

Sydney Mbhele, Chief Executive of Sanlam Brand, adds: "As a business, Sanlam has always existed to enable financial resilience and prosperity. Our substantial growth across Africa (we're now in 34 countries) demonstrates our consistent commitment to investing in the diverse people of the continent. Partnering with Africa's one and only Gold Label Status marathon is, therefore, something we are extremely proud of. It aligns with our values as an organisation because the marathon's status provides us with numerous opportunities to affect positive change. Our decision to renew our support for the marathon for another three years, after six years of sponsorship, has been an easy one."

City of Cape Town Executive Mayor, Dan Plato says: "The City of Cape Town focuses on continuously putting improved measures in place to enable world class events as these translate into more benefits for the economy and job creation for our residents. The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon's growth over the years, attracting elite and international athletes, has been impressive and this Gold Label status is an indication of the race's global appeal. As the City administration, we are committed to working with the race organiser to provide the necessary support to further elevate the marathon's status to compete with the best in the world."

Jakes Jacobs, President of Western Province Athletics, one of the event's key partners, adds: "This accolade reinforces the fact that the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is one of the best races in the world, on par with many of the other prestigious marathons in the world. We are extremely proud to have a race of this level on home soil."

Welham went on to add, "as race organisers, we continue to attract growing numbers of runners from South Africa and across the globe. We have thus increased the number of available entries to 27 000 participants across all race distances and disciplines on offer".

The event will once again host a 5km and 10km Peace Run and a 22km and 12km Peace Trail Runs in addition to the flagship 42.2km standard marathon. The races will take place on October 17 and 18.

Source: Sport24