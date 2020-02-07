South Africa: Just in | Two Suspected Coronavirus Cases Reported in KZN - Health Department

Two suspected coronavirus cases have been reported in KwaZulu-Natal although there was not yet any laboratory confirmation, the provincial health department said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Noluthando Nkosi said one case was being handled by a departmental facility, while the other was at a private facility in Durban.

"The department is monitoring the treatment and management of these patients quite closely."

Nkosi said the public would be notified should there be any new developments, urging people to "remain calm and avoid being misled by false statements which are peddled on social media platforms".

On Wednesday, a patient in Limpopo was cleared after being held in isolation at Ellisras Hospital in Lephalale.

According to the provincial health department, this had been a precautionary measure after the man developed a high fever and other symptoms consistent with a respiratory disease.

According to Al Jazeera, at least 25 countries have confirmed cases of the virus.

On Wednesday, the death toll from the outbreak in mainland China rose to 563, it reported.

Source: News24