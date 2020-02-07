South Africa: Prasa Presents R1.4bn 'Mega Project' to Get Cape Town's Central Line Back On Track

6 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

A R1.4bn "mega project" has been presented to Khayelitsha community stakeholders to resuscitate its practically defunct rail service, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa said on Thursday.

Newly appointed administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo and several of his technical team reported back to local leaders two weeks after an initial meeting, where he discussed a plan to restore the Cape Town's busiest line which has been closed since October due to vandalism.

"The mega project of R1.4b will aim to involve communities with a view to create employment opportunities for unemployed youth and transfer of technical skills as well as training and development," Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said in a statement.

"In the second session, stakeholders were presented with plans and progress to date on how the restoration will unfold. Delegates were invited to join and provide input into one of three working groups, namely infrastructure, security or bus rail alternatives."

Making use of drones

Last month, Mpondo said the agency's priority was securing its central line before services could be restored, GroundUp reported at the time.

This involved a comprehensive fencing programme, an increase in visible security, and the use of technology such as drones.

Mpondo added a limited service would be restored on the line by September, with full service being ready by April next year.

On Thursday, he said he was encouraged by the input and participation received, admitting Prasa had in the past "ignored the softer side of engineering projects".

"We want to ensure that when the trains operate again, they not only provide mobility but also leave a legacy of work creation and economic opportunities."

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.