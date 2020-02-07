Malawi: Chilumpha Trashes Malawi Judiciary

7 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Former vice president Cassim Chilumpha has been ranting at the judiciary, saying the courts serve their own interests not the interests of the people.

Chilumpha: Discredited the courts

Chilumpha, a lawyer by profession and senior counsel, was reacting to the Monday's Constitutional Court ruling on the election case which annulled the May 21 tripartite elections and called for a fresh election in five months time.

The court also reinstated Dr. Saulos Chilima as state vice president and said Malawi should adopt the 50+1 voting system.

But Chilumpha faulted the court for its ruling and said President Peter Mutharika is right to appeal against the ruling.

"Courts are not bigger than Malawi. Courts are supposed to serve the people not themselves," said Chilumpha.

Chilumpha said Chilima should not have accepted the court sanctioned reinstatement to his position on moral ground.

However, some Malawians in social media platforms say Chilumpha has an axe to grind with the courts after the High Court disqualified him during the May 21 presidential election.

Others said Chilumpha's political life is over and he might have been seeking attention from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to resuscitate his political life.

