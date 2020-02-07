Zimbabwe: Tracy Mutinhiri Quits MDC

7 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

TRACY Mutinhiri, a National Executive member in the MDC, has resigned from the main opposition party citing personal reasons.

She joined the MDC in 2013 after she had been expelled from Zanu PF because of her links to the then Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai in the now defunct government of national unity.

She was expelled while serving as the Deputy Minister of Labour and MP for Marondera East.

In a letter dated February 5 and addressed to MDC President Nelson Chamisa, Mutinhiri said: "This letter serves to inform you that I am tendering my resignation from your party with immediate effect.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank most sincerely, the late Morgan Tsvangirai who accepted me and accommodated me when I was expelled from Zanu PF and indeed yourself in the MDC family," she said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Reexamining 'Prosper Africa' - the Trump Africa Strategy

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.