Botswana: We Are Eager to Progress - Kgengwenyane

Lobatse — BDF XI head coach, Letang Kgengwenyane says his side will be on an attacking mode in an effort to rescue its Mascom Top8 semifinal tie against Township Rollers.

The two teams clash in the semifinal second leg of local football's richest competition by prize money won by teams at Lobatse Sports Complex Sunday afternoon.

BDF XI hold a two goal deficit in the tie after going down 1-3 to Rollers in the first-leg encounter last month at the Royal Aria Stadium.

In an interview, Kgengwenyane remained confident that his BDF XI troops could turnaround the tie and proceed to the final. He said they would employ an attacking approach.

He pointed that their 4-1-league victory against Extension Gunners last week, was morale booster to his players and they would be motivated against Rollers.

"We have got nothing to defend because Rollers have beaten us 3-1 in the first match.

We are going to attack them from the first to the last minute. We wanted to use the match against Gunners to lift our confidence and fighting spirit. We added number going forward against Gunners. We can only beat Rollers by attacking them," he said.

Matebele might once again rely on the attacking combination of Keeagile Kobe, Godfrey Tauyatswala and Oratile Taunyane to unsettle the 'Mapalastina' defence.

The trio was impressive last weekend.

Rollers on the other hand would be aiming to continue where they left off in the first-leg.

In the other semifinal, defending champions Jwaneng Galaxy will take on Orapa United at Itekeng Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams drew the first leg encounter 1-1 at Jwaneng a fortnight ago.

