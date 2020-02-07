Botswana: Malesu Twins to Play in France

Gaborone — Bame and Basi Malesu are set to continue their rugby career in France.

Having started playing at Northside Primary School, their patience has started to pay off.

At a tender age, they were given an opportunity to play at a Gaborone club: Mini Hogs.

It was at Hogs that the twins realised their love for the game and started to take it seriously and thanks to their mother Dorcas Makgato who gave them an opportunity to go to St Andrew's College, in South Africa where they continued with the sport.

"There we played proper rugby and I would say that is where our rugby journey started until today, because we were selected to play for the school's Under 13 side" said Basi.

For his part, Bame, said their exposure started when they were playing for Under 16 where they were both called for Eastern Province trials. They did not disappoint.

"It was a life time experience because we then played against all the provinces in South Africa and to get to that level of rugby, for us it was a life time experience because that is where a player will get an exposure because international scouts and local club scouts watch the players," he said.

Furthermore, he said it was during the competition that they were approached by an agent, who then directed them on their journey to the future.

He said they were then invited to go for Under 18 Eastern Province Craven Week, something which he said was another big stepping stone for them.

"Craven week is a big competition, it is broadcast in Supersport and it gives players a lot of international and local exposure," said Basi.

The twins said last year they were in contact with an agent who opened doors for them in France.

They said they were then invited for trials in Pau, adding that they impressed the coaches there and few days latter they were sent a contract.

They would be leaving the country beginning of July for the pre-season, where they would start their rugby journey in France.

The twins, however, advised other aspiring athletes who want to play outside the country to always believe in themselves and look for opportunities.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>