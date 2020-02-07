Botswana Seek Afcon Ticket

Gaborone — Botswana senior women football team have been pitted against Namibia in the 2020 Women's AFCON qualifiers.

The two will meet in a two-legged encounter slated for April and the winner will proceed to the next round.

In an interview, the team's coach, Gaolethoo Nkutwisang said funds permitting, it would be ideal to start preparations for the qualifiers as soon as possible.

Nkutwisang said early preparations would come in handy to enable her assemble a formidable team.

"Having eliminated Namibia in the Olympic qualifiers recently with our U-20 side, they are out to get us. Playing against a team that is wounded is never an easy assignment as they have a score to settle against us.

We wouldn't want to be caught off guard hence the need to prepare ourselves for the battle," she said.

In a quest to avoid being defeated by Namibia, the technical team has vowed to call outstanding, tenacious and hungry players, who are willing to make it to the AFCON final.

The coach further said early preparations would afford all the players the opportunity to prove their mettle, adding that this time around, trials would be conducted for players to make the cut in the senior team.

"We are going to call all the players who are within the structures and have been performing well, and some few players, who are already in the senior team set up," she said.

Nkutwisang said the players would have to unleash their potential to be selected into the national team.

She said she was aware that there were players outside Gaborone, who were doing well in their respective women football leagues, although they never make it to the national team.

"Boteti and Francistown leagues possess good players. Unfortunately lack of resources have hindered me to go and see them," she said.

She however said in her preparation plan, she had indicated that she would like to play friendly games with teams from different regions as that would give her an opportunity to see more players.

Botswana Football Association national executive committee member, Tsoseletso Magang said they would support the senior team in their quest to qualify for the 2020 Women's AFCON.

Magang was cognizant of the challenges faced by the coach to scout players from other regions, saying BFA would avail all the help needed.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>