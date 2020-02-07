Botswana: BDP Applauds Judiciary for Upholding Constitution

Gaborone — Secretary general of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), Mr Mpho Balopi has applauded the country's judicial system for upholding the constitution at all times.

Addressing members of the media in Gaborone on February 4, Mr Balopi acknowledged the conduct of the judicial system when handling the election petitions, which were challenging the credibility of some of the 2019 general elections results.

He said the BDP was gratified by the Court of Appeal (CoA) dismissal of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) appeal against the High Court decision to dismiss petitions by 13 opposition candidates, who were contesting the outcome of last year's general elections.

In dismissing the petition applications, Mr Balopi said the judiciary, not only enhanced the country's constitutional democracy and the rule of law, but safeguarded the timely dispensation of justice that distinguishes Botswana from others.

He said the BDP was delighted by the ruling on the election petitions launched by the UDC, as it was done transparently, in total view of the public.

He said another important point for the sustainability of peace and stability in Botswana had been the respect for constitutional order and the rule of law, noting that there was a clear separation of powers between the executive, legislature and judiciary, to ensure accountability.

Mr Balopi also applauded the citizenry for remaining calm and allowing the judiciary to go about its business, saying that epitomised the true spirit of Botho as there was no bloodshed during the petition hearings as it was the case in many African countries.

"Disputed election results and petitions in Africa generally plunge nations into bloodshed, but it is pleasing to note that Batswana remained peaceful and calm during such times that threatened the peace and tranquility that the country is renowned for," he said.

He said Botswana remained one of the few countries in Africa where democracy, as a political system, had served the country well over the years and the BDP vowed to maintain such standards.

He pleaded with BDP members not to victimise the petitioners for their decision to challenge the election results in the court of laws, as it was their constitutional right.

The democratic processes in Botswana, he said, had been further buttressed by the peaceful tolerance across the political party spectra and called for patriotism to take precedence.

He said the BDP-led government committed to strengthening institutions that played an oversight role such as the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to ensure that they carried out their duties dexterously.

Meanwhile, Mr Balopi stated that the BDP women's wing would host its congress in Kanye on April 24-26, while the Youth League one would be held in Rakops on March 6-8.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>