Tanzania: TFF Grows Teeth, Suspends Three Leagues' Refs, Officials

AFTER frequent complaints on officiating Premier League matches this season, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has been forced to take stern actions in an effort to curb them.

With the refereeing association seems to be infective in officiating all leagues, TFF through Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) has suspended Assistant Referee, Kassim Safisha for three years accusing him of a failure to interpret and apply the offside rule during the match between Simba and Namungo at the national stadium on Tuesday.

Safisha was among the match officials who officiated the Premier League match which Simba won 3-2.

Simba scored their winner in the dying minutes of the game with a controversial goal by Meddie Kagere who was set through by Sharaf Shiboub, however Namungo protested against the goal claiming the scorer committed an offside.

And the guilty person of the offence was the assistant referee Safisha who did not take any action to indicate an offside.

Apart from Safisha, the TPLB executive committee has also warned referee Meshack Suda who officiated the match between Azam FC and Mtibwa Sugar at the National Stadium held on January 30th by reminding him to be competent in pursuing his responsibilities as a referee.

While the match Commissioner of the match, Abdallah Zongo has been removed from the list of Premier League match commissioners.

In the FDL and Second Division League (SDL) the board has summoned Friends Rangers official Heri Chibakasa to the TFF Disciplinary Committee for assaulting and fighting against Dodoma FC supporter during their game.

While in SDL, referee Salum Mkole had been slapped a three-month suspension due to his failure to officiate the match between Dar City and African Sports on January 31 at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam. The hosts Dar City won 1-0.

Furthermore African Sports player Rajabu Kipango has been handed to the TFF Disciplinary Committee for assaulting a player from another team.

However, those are the few complaints which have been ruled out by the board as there are many unpunished referee blunders and mistake in all three major leagues.