Tanzania: Kagera Sugar Strike Gold At Kaitaba Stadium

KAGERA Sugar FC utilised to the maximum their home ground advantage edging visiting Mwadui FC 2-1 in a closely contested Premier league match played at Kaitaba stadium. Until half time Kagera were leading 2-1.

The game started at a fast pace with Mwadui missing an early goal when Omari Dagaa connected a high pass from Khalfan Ndahaze only to blast the ball wide.

Industrious left winger Yusuf Mhilu, the leading scorer in Kagera Sugar squad with eight goals, came into the picture scoring the opening goal for Kagera in the 14th minute.

He unleashed a sizzling shot that caught custodian Hashim Musa on A wrong foot.

Striker Kevin Saba to added the tally for Kagera Sugar in the 38th minute when he utilised a long pass from Juma Nyoso.

Mwadui counter attacked and their efforts paid dividends in the 44th minute through Omari Daga who capitalised on a defensive lapse to score past stunned custodian Benedict Tinoko of Kagera.

The second half was equally contested with the ball being shared by both sides. Venance Ludovick came close on Kagera goal in the 65th minute but blasted the ball wide. Kagera Sugar have now collected 33 points.

They have scored 27 goals and conceded 18 goals. Mwadui FC, on the other hand, have 17 points. Simba are leading the league table with 50 points from 17 matches followed by Azam FC with 38 points from 19 matches.

Coach Mecky Maxime of Kagera praised his boys for playing determinedly.

" My lads played according to instructions. Collecting three maximum points was our main target," he said.

Coach Khalid Musa of Mwadui FC said his team played well but made several mistakes, especially during the first half that saw them concede two goals.

"During the second half we corrected the mistakes and pinned our opponents. This was a very tense match. The referees were quite fare. We don't have any complaints," he said.