Tanzania: Luc Bemoans Yanga Work-Rate

YOUNG Africans Head Coach, Luc Eymael bemoaned the work-rate of his strikers in the second half of their 2-1 win over Lipuli FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

The Jangwani based club play their 18th match of the season tomorrow against Ruvu Shooting at the same venue.

The victory helped Yanga to climb to the third position after posting 34 points from their 17- game matches. Above them are second-placed Azam and leaders Simba SC.

The two first half goals by Mapinduzi Balama and Bernard Morrison were enough for Yanga to claim maximum three points while David Mwasa scored a massive set-piece which went straight into the back of the net beating Yanga' s shot-stopper Metacha Mnata.

At a post-match briefing, Eymael hailed his team' s first half display but openly disclosed that the second half was poor for them.

" It was a bad second half for Yanga as my strikers did not do what I tasked them to do at half time. They simply did their own things. No speed, no good passing and lack of passing accuracy," the Belgian coach said.

He added that his strikers relaxed a lot in the second half thereby enabling Lipuli to hit back, a goal he said came from nowhere and revealed that it came through positioning mistake committed by his goalkeeper Mnata.

Skipper Papy Tshishimbi conceded that they did not play good enough in the second half especially after letting their opponents score a consolation goal.

" We were told before the game that Lipuli play physique game hence we had to score early to ease them something we excelled in the first half. But, after they scored one goal in the second half, they got confidence and troubled us but the most important thing is three points," the Congolese midfielder said.

He also pointed out that strikers from his side were easily losing possession of the ball hence attracting much pressure to their territory.

In his reaction, Lipuli FC captain Paul Nonga said their game plan in the first half failed as such, they had to use plan B in the second half which he said worked better.

" In the second half, we changed our approach to the match and luckily, managed to score one goal which was not enough to give us the needed victory," he said.

Nonga continued: " We concede the defeat but our focus now is towards the next match against Mtibwa Sugar for us to get back to winning ways."

Also, Lipuli coach Julio Elieza blamed the referee for rejecting what he said a clear goal for his team as the game progressed.

"Referees are still affecting smooth running of our football due to many decisions which are unfair," he said.