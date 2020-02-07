Tanzania: Power Cuts Caused By Improvement of Infrastructure - Minister Kalemani

7 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Ministry of Energy has embarked on maintenance of power infrastructure countrywide to curb interruptions in various parts of the country.

Minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani, said current power interruptions in various parts were not due to power shortages, but improvement and maintenance of infrastructure.

Dr Kalemani told the Parliament that the government, through the national power utility, Tanesco, had set aside 2.5bn/- in every region for infrastructural maintenance.

He gave the announcement yesterday when responding to Mr Atupele Mwakibeta (Busokelo-CCM), who in his question wanted to know the cause of current power interruptions in many parts of the country.

Dr Kalemani said contractors had been given six months to ensure the renovation and maintenance of power infrastructure were done, noting that some of the tasks included replacing small transformers with big ones.

He expressed the ministry's apology to members of the public for inconveniences caused by power interruptions, thus calling for patience as the government had better plans for reliable power supply.

In the basic question, Ms Mary Chatanda (Korogwe Urban-CCM) wanted to know when would power interruptions in Korogwe District be fixed as members of the public had been incurring losses and damage to their properties due to power woes.

Deputy Minister for Energy Subira Mgalu said power interruptions were caused by ongoing maintenance and infrastructural development as at times contractors had to switch off power to undertake renovations.

She outlined other renovation and maintenance works included a change of poles, tree cutting in the electricity lines among others.

However, she said the exercise when done, members of the public would be assured of reliable power supply and thus involvement in socioeconomic activities.

Ms Mgalu said in most cases, Tanesco in Tanga Region as well as Korogwe District had been issuing advance power interruption notices so that members of the public could plan their activities in advance.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Reexamining 'Prosper Africa' - the Trump Africa Strategy
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.