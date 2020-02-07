Tanzania: Membe Quizzed for Over 5 Hours

CHAMA cha Mapinduzi (CCM) stalwart and former Foreign Affairs Minister Bernard Membe was on Thursday grilled for over five hours by the party's ethics and security committee over alleged violation of party ethics and constitution.

Mr Membe, who appeared calm and determined to seat faceto-face with CCM's ethics body told reporters that the meeting was "constructive" and his trip to the ruling party's headquarters in Dodoma Central Business District was not a waste of time.

"We had a session that spanned five hours. It was a constructive discussion on national issues concerning CCM and our country," he said after he lowered the window of his black Range Rover shortly after exiting the White House main gate.

"I was pleased to have the chance to discuss national and international affairs as well as those of our party. I was able to explain matters that needed my attention ... and I think it was the best moment for me and my party to hear my views," he said.

The former cabinet minister and runner-up for the 2015 presidential nomination was summoned by the high-level meeting of the party that meet in an ordinary meeting in Mwanza under the chairmanship of President John Magufuli.

Membe is accused alongside the former party secretaries general Abdulrahman Kinana and Mzee Yusuf Makamba.

During the meeting that was held in Mwanza on December 13, CCM's Central Committee acquitted January Makamba, Nape Nnauye and William Ngeleja after confessing to having violated the party constitution, rules and procedures in their undertakings as active members.

The offence the three stalwarts had committed wasn't specified but they were warned that their membership would be terminated should they repeat their misdeeds.

At the session, unconfirmed reports said the committee was scheduled to also grill Mr Abdulrahman Kinana.

Mr Membe, who arrived at 9:10 am wearing a black pair of trousers and long sleeved shirt with black and green strips was through with the session at around 2:45 p.m.

The ' Daily News' understands that the Membe-KinanaMakamba trio was involved in a linked audiotape discussing sensitive matters regarding the current party leaders.

The former minister, however, did not divulge any details on whether the interrogation was based on the audiotape.

He went on insisting that he had the best opportunity to offer his viewpoints and learn more from what the party wanted.