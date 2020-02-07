Tanzania: Membe Quizzed for Over 5 Hours

7 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Domasa Sylivester in Dodoma

CHAMA cha Mapinduzi (CCM) stalwart and former Foreign Affairs Minister Bernard Membe was on Thursday grilled for over five hours by the party's ethics and security committee over alleged violation of party ethics and constitution.

Mr Membe, who appeared calm and determined to seat faceto-face with CCM's ethics body told reporters that the meeting was "constructive" and his trip to the ruling party's headquarters in Dodoma Central Business District was not a waste of time.

"We had a session that spanned five hours. It was a constructive discussion on national issues concerning CCM and our country," he said after he lowered the window of his black Range Rover shortly after exiting the White House main gate.

"I was pleased to have the chance to discuss national and international affairs as well as those of our party. I was able to explain matters that needed my attention ... and I think it was the best moment for me and my party to hear my views," he said.

The former cabinet minister and runner-up for the 2015 presidential nomination was summoned by the high-level meeting of the party that meet in an ordinary meeting in Mwanza under the chairmanship of President John Magufuli.

Membe is accused alongside the former party secretaries general Abdulrahman Kinana and Mzee Yusuf Makamba.

During the meeting that was held in Mwanza on December 13, CCM's Central Committee acquitted January Makamba, Nape Nnauye and William Ngeleja after confessing to having violated the party constitution, rules and procedures in their undertakings as active members.

The offence the three stalwarts had committed wasn't specified but they were warned that their membership would be terminated should they repeat their misdeeds.

At the session, unconfirmed reports said the committee was scheduled to also grill Mr Abdulrahman Kinana.

Mr Membe, who arrived at 9:10 am wearing a black pair of trousers and long sleeved shirt with black and green strips was through with the session at around 2:45 p.m.

The ' Daily News' understands that the Membe-KinanaMakamba trio was involved in a linked audiotape discussing sensitive matters regarding the current party leaders.

The former minister, however, did not divulge any details on whether the interrogation was based on the audiotape.

He went on insisting that he had the best opportunity to offer his viewpoints and learn more from what the party wanted.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Reexamining 'Prosper Africa' - the Trump Africa Strategy

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.