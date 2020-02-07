Tanzania: We Are Standing By You, Tz Tells China

7 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIA has vowed to stand firmly with China in this difficult time of coronavirus outbreak which has already killed dozens of Chinese.

On behalf of Tanzania's government, Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister Palamagamba Kabudi stated: "As comrades in solidarity and brothers, Tanzania stands firmly with China in this time of difficulty."

Prof Kabudi also conveyed sympathies to China over the novel coronavirus outbreak when speaking to China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a telephone conversation on Tuesday this week.

In a statement posted on the website of China's Foreign Affairs Ministry, Prof Kabudi appreciated China's efforts to care for its nationals living in China, and shared the WHO assessment that China's response had helped to curb the spread of the virus to other parts of the world.

"Tanzania is confident that China will win the battle against the epidemic at an early date," Prof Kabudi expressed assurance.

Speaking on behalf of Africa at the 146th session of the WHO Executive Board, Prof Kabudi spoke highly of China's prompt and adequate response.

He said the crisis would have been worse had it not been for the strict and timely measures taken by China. He also assured China of Africa's continued cooperation and solidarity.

State Councillor Wang thanked his counterpart for offering sympathies and support.

He commended Tanzania as a good and trustworthy friend, and hailed the friendship between the two countries as one that has withstood the vicissitudes of the world.

He said in the face of the epidemic, the Chinese people were acting as one and various measures were falling into place.

"These efforts have brought encouraging news: cured cases have exceeded fatal ones by a significant margin, and the increase of suspected cases is slowing down. We will definitely win this battle," he said.

Wang stressed that the WHO Director-General had commended China's containment measures on multiple occasions, expressed his confidence in China to prevail over the epidemic and praised China for setting a new standard for epidemic response.

Wang noted that by caring for the life and health of every Chinese, China was also contributing to global public health.

The number of infected cases outside China is hardly one per cent of that in China, which proves the effectiveness of China's response in curbing the spread of the epidemic further afield.

"China stands ready to increase information sharing with other countries in the spirit of openness and transparency and seek closer health cooperation with Tanzania and other African countries," he stated.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Reexamining 'Prosper Africa' - the Trump Africa Strategy
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.