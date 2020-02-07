Tanzania: Over 6,000 Street Children Now Identified

7 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE government has identified 6,393 street children from six regions who were engaged in child labour.

Of the total number, 4,865 are boys and the remaining 1,528 are girls.

"The government has embarked on addressing child labour issues countrywide," Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile, told the Parliament.

However, he said the government was conducting a survey to identify the root cause and come up with best strategies on how to deal with the situation in a long-term.

Dr Ndugulile gave statistics when responding to Ms Fakharia Shomary Khamis (Special Seats-CCM)'s basic question on an increase in the number of streets children as well child labour which denied them their basic rights such as education and parental care.

Ms Khamis also wanted to know measures taken by the government to control the situation so that there were no street children.

Dr Ndugulile mentioned some of the reasons for increasing number of street children as the death of parents, separation, sexual violence and harassment at family or household level and poverty.

He said the ministry in May 2018 conducted a survey on the number of street children and child labour in the regions of Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Mbeya, Dodoma, Arusha and Iringa.

During the survey, 6,393 children living and working on the streets were identified and between October 2018 and March 2019, at least 2,702 were offered social services in the six regions under the survey.

He said some of the services offered to street children included health, food, shelter, being taken back to school, undergoing vocational and life skills training as well as rejoining some of them to their families after counselling.

"The government, in collaboration with stakeholders, has been conducting public awareness on proper upbringing and care of children as well as protecting them from getting involved in places that are detrimental to their wellbeing," said the deputy minister.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Reexamining 'Prosper Africa' - the Trump Africa Strategy
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.