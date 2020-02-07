Tanzania: Uganda Invites Tanzanians for Ladies Golf Showpiece

TANZANIAN golfers have been invited to take part in the 10th edition of the Entebbe Ladies Golf Open Championship to be staged there early next month.

The annual competition is scheduled to tee off from 6-7 March this year at the Entebbe Golf Club in Entebbe; Uganda on the shores of Lake Victoria.

Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) vice- president Anita Siwale confirmed to have received an invitation from their Ugandan counterpart, ULGU.

"We have been invited to take part in the Entebbe Ladies Open, it is one of the region's prestigious events," she said.

Siwale added that they already informed Tanzania ladies for them to consider the invitation.

"Since it is an individual event, we have already informed the players and hopefully they will take the opportunity and compete against other top players in East Africa," said Siwale.

She stressed that among others, the tournament helps players to gain international experience and learn valuable things from others because the event draws top golfers from different countries.

Entebbe event will be staged a few weeks before the All Africa Challenge Trophy (ACCT) that will be played in Namibia at the end of March and early April this year which Siwale says that could be perfect trials for national team members.

However, Siwale noted that the financial constrains at the union now forces them to seek sponsors for the Namibia therefore it is difficult for them to facilitate the national team member at Entebbe event.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But she appeals: "We understand there are sports well-wishers who can help individual players to travel to Entebbe, we ask them to support the union and individual players so as to develop ladies golf."

Africa top player Madina Iddi of Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) has already made her mark at event after becoming the first Tanzania to win the title in 2013.

Other Tanzania top golfers like Angel Eaton, Hawa Wanyeche, Neema Olomi, Ayne Magombe and Vicky Elias are players who can go out and come up with impressive results but they will need support to travel to Entebbe.

Since the tournament started in 2011 Madina is only the Tanzanian to win the title as most often hosts dominate through defending champion Irene Nakalembe who already won five of them while others going to Jasper Kamukama (2011).

Flavia Namakula who now joins paid ranks (2012) and Monica Ntege a former Ugandan Works and Transport Minister also does it in 2014.