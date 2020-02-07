Tanzania: Simiyu Commits to Stage Netball Championship

NETBALL Association of Tanzania (CHANETA) has confirmed Simiyu Region to host National level competitions from March 2nd to 8th this year with 15 teams confirmed to vie for the event's diadem.

CHANETA Chairperson, Devota Marwa, told the 'Daily News' and acknowledged that the majority of the teams come from Lake Zone Region as she expects to receive more teams later on.

"In the next month we shall host the netball tournament competition in Bariadi, Simiyu. All regions have been invited to participate in the competitions. Lake Zone Regional teams have already confirmed their participation."

On 20th February 2020, CHANETA will close doors for teams to confirm their participation in the tournament and open space for final preparations of the Cup Competition.

In December 2019, Chaneta failed to stage the competition due to financial constraints.

The Chairperson has greatly thanked Simiyu Regional Commissioner (RC), Anthony Mtaka for his readiness and support to sponsor the competitions.

Many nations in the world have built an identity through sports, and more nations have been investing in the development of sports.

Tanzania is among the nations with many sport lovers but a very few investors have invested in sports development.

Chaneta believes it is a time for soccer lovers to look at netball and put more investment to develop this sport.

Apart from the National level championship in early March, there will be a club-level tournament christened East African Netball Championship to be held in Kampala, Uganda from March 21st to 28th this year.

Tanzania will be represented by JKT Mbweni, Jeshi Star and Jiji Arusha and the teams have been training hard for the competition.