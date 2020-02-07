Tanzania: State On Fresh Move to Curb Traffic Jams in Dar

THE government is undertaking a number of road projects in Dar es Salaam as a measure to address traffic congestion which has been a setback to many economic activities.

Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communication Elias Kwandikwa told the Parliament that the aim of the projects was to curb traffic jams which had been a problem for road users.

"We are committed to addressing traffic congestion in Dar es Salaam Region and with ongoing construction and maintenance projects, the issue will be history soon," he assured.

Mr Kwandikwa gave the assurance when responding to Mr Issa Mangungu (Mbagala-CCM), who wanted to know when the government would construct KilwaRangitatu-Kongowe Road at tarmac level.

Mr Mangungu also asked when the implementation of President John Magufuli's pledge on the construction of a four-lane road to Kongowe would be honoured.

Moreover, Mr Mangungu wanted to know when Mzinga River Bridge portion which was in bad shape would be constructed for the safety of motorists and other road users.

The deputy minister said there were a number of projects, including the Bus Rapid Transit Phase II covering a 3.8km.

"The construction of BRT Phase II will include Kilwa Road from Gerezani-Mbagala Rangi Tatu-Kongowe from two-lane to fourlanes." Moreover, he noted that a feasibility study for Mzinga River was being conducted after which the government would look for funds for its construction.